Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Reduced by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.13. 1,935,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,832. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.