Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Down 7.5%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.88. 219,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 257,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $987.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,292,913 shares of company stock worth $28,735,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.