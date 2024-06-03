EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Up 7.1% in May

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.2 %

ENS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.66. 27,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,350. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in EnerSys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ENS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

