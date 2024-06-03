Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Raised by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 250.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 198,378 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 1.8% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ET traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,023,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,173,644. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

