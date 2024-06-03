Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Down 13.5% in May

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 3,470,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 526,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,930,000 after buying an additional 1,126,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR opened at $28.62 on Monday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

