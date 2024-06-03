Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Down to $2.94

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $2.82. Enel Chile shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 244,784 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2093 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 161.9% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

See Also

