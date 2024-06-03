Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in May

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Encavis Stock Performance

ENCVF remained flat at C$13.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.21. Encavis has a 1 year low of C$13.21 and a 1 year high of C$18.57.

About Encavis

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and Lithuania. It operates through PV Parks, Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 230 solar parks and 90 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

