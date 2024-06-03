Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,604,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,232 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 211.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,003,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,439,000 after buying an additional 1,360,477 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after buying an additional 1,184,202 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.99. 2,870,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

