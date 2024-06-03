Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,989 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of First Merchants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 992,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,527 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

First Merchants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,323. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Further Reading

