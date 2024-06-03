Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 904.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,351,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,283. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

