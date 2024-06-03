Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,933 shares during the quarter. Macatawa Bank makes up about 3.9% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 1.46% of Macatawa Bank worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 84,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,418. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $14.59.

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 30.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

MCBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

