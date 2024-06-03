Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 23,000 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. KeyCorp accounts for about 2.3% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,718,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,343,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 74,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 60,960.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,190,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,034. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

