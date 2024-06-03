Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 1.5%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $833.56 and last traded at $833.04. 833,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,966,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $820.34.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $769.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $700.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.44 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

