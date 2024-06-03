Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Dorsey Wright & Associates’ Largest Position

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.8% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,588,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $80,971,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,304,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $827.92. 1,489,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,151. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $432.34 and a 1 year high of $838.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $769.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.96. The firm has a market cap of $786.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

