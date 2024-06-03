Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0030

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Electroneum has a market cap of $53.31 million and approximately $957,064.14 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001646 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,388,055 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

