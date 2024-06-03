Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.55.

NYSE ESTC opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average is $108.03. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Elastic by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after purchasing an additional 409,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,440,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth approximately $318,822,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Elastic by 5.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,969,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,249,000 after purchasing an additional 155,612 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

