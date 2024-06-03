eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
eHealth Trading Down 4.6 %
EHTH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 284,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,170. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. eHealth has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $10.31.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $92.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.
