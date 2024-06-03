EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,700 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 503,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,497.0 days.

EBOS Group Stock Performance

EBOS Group stock remained flat at $22.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. EBOS Group has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80.

EBOS Group Company Profile

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and health communications, programs, and consultancy services.

