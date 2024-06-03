eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is Lindsell Train Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Lindsell Train Ltd lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,577,871 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 598,000 shares during the period. eBay accounts for 4.7% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 1.07% of eBay worth $243,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $53,019,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.05.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Down 1.3 %

eBay stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

