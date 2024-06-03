Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Update

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 19,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,331 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 24,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. 2,934,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,169. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.83 and a beta of 1.30. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVAX. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

