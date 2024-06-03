DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.72% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,195,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 437,593 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 148,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 56,437 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE KSM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,205. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,711 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,795.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,598,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,238,580.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.