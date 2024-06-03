Draper Asset Management LLC Takes $416,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 697 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Adobe makes up 0.4% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after acquiring an additional 889,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,487,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,011. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.70 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

