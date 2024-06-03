Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Acquires £63,636.15 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson bought 73,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £63,636.15 ($81,272.22).

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

DOCS stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 88 ($1.12). The company had a trading volume of 1,567,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,017. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.23. The company has a market cap of £846.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. Dr. Martens plc has a twelve month low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.07).

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

