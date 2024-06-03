Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 2,813 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. POSCO accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in POSCO were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

POSCO Price Performance

Shares of PKX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 59,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,791. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.70 and a 52-week high of $133.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

