Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 1,578 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,416 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 841,891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 832,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,967,000 after purchasing an additional 255,616 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $15,694,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.97. 164,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,742. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.