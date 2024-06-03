Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases 2,565 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 156.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and have sold 29,776 shares valued at $37,097,386. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,363.38.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.6 %

TDG traded down $21.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,322.06. 65,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,779. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,264.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,138.10. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $782.45 and a 1 year high of $1,363.66.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

