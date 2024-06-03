Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.74. 896,049 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

