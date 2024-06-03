Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Medpace were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medpace by 67.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after purchasing an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Medpace by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 308,816 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Medpace by 312.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after buying an additional 319,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 254,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,897,000 after buying an additional 82,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $2.71 on Monday, hitting $383.63. 78,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,029. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.47 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.11 and a 200-day moving average of $350.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.14.

View Our Latest Report on Medpace

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,973 shares of company stock worth $63,476,175 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.