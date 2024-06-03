Dorsey Wright & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Up 1.4 %

Vipshop stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. 2,661,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.39. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vipshop

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.