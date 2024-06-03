Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 14,509 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,864,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,424,000 after purchasing an additional 317,802 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,282,000 after purchasing an additional 61,978 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,845 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,463 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.60. 891,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.35 and its 200-day moving average is $172.51.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

