Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $48.59

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.59, but opened at $50.81. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 9,453,170 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 45.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 29.3% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 65,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 188,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

