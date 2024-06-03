Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,170,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 37,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $31.88. 1,541,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,191. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

