Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLR opened at $145.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.69 and a 200 day moving average of $140.07. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,890,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after buying an additional 97,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,143,000 after buying an additional 182,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

