Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Digihost Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Digihost Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DGHI stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 5.61. Digihost Technology has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.54.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Digihost Technology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digihost Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digihost Technology stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGHI Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.10% of Digihost Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

