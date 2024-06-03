DigiByte Achieves Market Cap of $191.46 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $191.46 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,060.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.27 or 0.00678058 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00120445 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008600 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00041651 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00062611 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.55 or 0.00220889 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00089305 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,048,567,709 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.