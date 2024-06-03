Dick Allen Sells 5,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 958,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.26. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

