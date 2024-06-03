dForce USD (USX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $15.28 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001454 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.28 million and $4,932.59 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00122718 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00013899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008757 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,520,301 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98742499 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7,316.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

