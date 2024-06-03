DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.94.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.58. DexCom has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile



DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

