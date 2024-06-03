Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,945 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises about 1.2% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,978. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

