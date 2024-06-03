Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $155.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.81.

DELL opened at $139.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.24.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,008,829 shares of company stock valued at $671,287,307. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

