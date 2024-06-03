Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.24. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,008,829 shares of company stock worth $671,287,307. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

