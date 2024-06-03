Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 892,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8587 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $10.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 68.02%.

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

