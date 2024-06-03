Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.86

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.86 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 71539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Dayforce Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 149.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

