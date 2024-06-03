DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

DVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.67.

DaVita Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DVA opened at $147.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 41.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

