Daniel Niedzwiecki Sells 12,873 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Lantheus stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.05. 1,010,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.57.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth $215,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 15.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 512,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,729 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 50.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

