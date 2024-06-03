Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Dai has a total market cap of $5.35 billion and $381.59 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dai

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,347,888,596 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dai is makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.