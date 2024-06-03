CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.15% of InterDigital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 1,647,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,779,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.52. 326,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,833. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.65 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average is $104.68.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $67,515.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,999 shares of company stock worth $196,423. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

