CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,679,718,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,679,718,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,631,147 shares of company stock valued at $557,995,354. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.07.

Walmart stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,281,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,541,838. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

