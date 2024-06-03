CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.51. 10,536,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,843,896. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

