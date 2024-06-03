CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 164.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Eaton by 31.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $324.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $182.20 and a 1-year high of $345.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

